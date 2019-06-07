LSU competes in NCAA Track and Field Championships

AUSTIN, Texas (WAFB) - LSU had several athletes competing in the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin.
The LSU women’s team finished third in the competition with 43 points.
RELATED STORIES:
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson set two U20 world records Saturday. She had personal bests of 10.75 in the 100 meters and 22.17 in the 200 meters. She became the first woman in world history to run sub 10.8 in the 100 and sub 22.2 in the 200 meters on the same day.
JuVaughn Harrison is the first man in NCAA Outdoor Championships history to win both the long jump and high jump national titles at the same meet. The meet dates back to 1921.
Harrison won his second national title when he cleared a career-best high jump of 7 feet, 5.25 inches (2.27 meters). It was the second best jump in program history at LSU and Harrison is the first man in program history to win an outdoor national title in the high jump.
Richardson made world history Friday by becoming the first woman to ever run under 11 seconds in the 100 meters and sub 23.4 seconds in the 200 meters in the same day. She ran 10.99 in the 100 and 22.37 in the 200.
Harrison won his first-career national title with a personal best long jump of 26 feet, 11 inches (8.20 meters). It ranks fourth best in LSU program history.
Freshman pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis finished second. He cleared 5.80 meters (19 feet, .25 inches).
The LSU men’s team finished seventh overall with 28 total points.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.