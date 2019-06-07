Join #TeamMolly on mission to find cure for breast cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In 2018, supporters raised more than $1 million at the 22nd annual Susan G. Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure on Oct. 6, 2018.
You can be a part of the mission to find a cure for breast cancer and lift up the warriors who fight by joining #TeamMolly for this year’s event that takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Register to join #TeamMolly by clicking this link.
Team Molly was the largest team last year and want to be even stronger this year in our mission.
- If you register before the end of August 2019, it’s $25.
- After that, it goes up to regular fee of $35.
For joining our team, you’ll get a new #TeamMolly t-shirt, a Komen Charlotte t-shirt, and you get to be part of a mighty morning in Charlotte that lifts up all warriors who fight.
In the 22-year history of Susan G. Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure, more than $20 million has been raised to support Komen Charlotte’s mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our community and invest in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.
