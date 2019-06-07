Mother, boyfriend charged after 4-year-old killed, younger sister hospitalized with severe injuries in Mississippi

Child Protection Services went into detail about their involvement, saying they received two prior reports of abuse involving the same children since December 2018. The agency says they investigated the reporters’ concerns and the evidence did not support substantiation of the allegations. Even so, MDCPS opened an “in-home” case and made repeated visits with the children and family from January until May of this year, but no safety concerns ever came up and no child abuse or harm was noted. The case was closed on June 4 after the agency met with Jones, the children and the children’s grandmother. The children were never placed in MDCPS custody.