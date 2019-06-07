Federal charges now filed against suspect in South Carolina trooper shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal court records show the Gaffney man accused of shooting a South Carolina state trooper in York County Sunday night is now facing a federal charge.
According to the affidavit, ATF is charging Willie Wright with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime.
The court records say South Carolina State Trooper Paul Wise observed the driver of a BMW not wearing a seatbelt on Mount Gallant Road at approximately 7:49 p.m. Sunday night. Wise attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
The driver was later identified as Willie Wright.
According to the affidavit, Wise began to chase Wright. When Wright reached the dead-end of India Hook Road, authorities say he got out of his car and drew a firearm. Wright is accused of pointing the firearm at Trooper Wise and discharging at least twelve rounds.
Wise was hit in the chest area but is believed to have been saved by his ballistic vest. Wise returned fire, hitting Wright. Wright was then taken into custody.
According to the criminal complaint, the firearm agents recovered from the scene is a FN Herstal, model Five-Sever semi-automatic 5.7 x 28 millimeter pistol. Agents found twelve spent cartridge casings at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, ATF reviewed the dash camera video from Trooper Wise’s patrol car. They say it is approximately 30 minutes and 50 seconds in length.
ATF confirmed with South Carolina authorities that Wright had been convicted in 2013 of attempted armed robbery, attempted murder and criminal conspiracy. According to the complaint, the South Carolina department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services confirmed that Wright has not received a pardon for those convictions, therefore he does not have a right to possess a firearm or ammunition.
Due to the findings, ATF has filed a criminal complaint in federal court charging Wright with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year.
Wright is being held in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. He appeared in court Tuesday and did not waive his right to extradition. Now Governor’s from South Carolina and North Carolina must approve his extradition before he is brought back to South Carolina to face charges for the shooting.
SLED has issued warrants for his arrest including: attempted murder, weapons possessed by a person convicted of a violent felony, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to Leslie Robinson, Assistant Solicitor with the 16th circuit Solicitor's Office in York County, Wright declined to waive extradition to South Carolina on June 4.
The Solicitor's Office requested that South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster file a warrant to bring him back to South Carolina. North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper would have to to sign off on the warrant as well.
According to Mecklenburg County Detention Center records, Wright has a hearing in Mecklenburg County at 1:00 p.m. on Friday regarding the Governor’s warrant. While Wright’s bond was originally set at $1 million dollars on June 4, Mecklenburg County court records now show that it is up to $5 million dollars at this time.
