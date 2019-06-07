East Charlotte house fire was intentionally set, investigators say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators say a fire that burned through a home in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon was intentionally set.
The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. at a home on Sudbury Road, off of N. Sharon Amity Road near Irvington Drive. Firefighters say three adults were displaced due to the fire, which did about $30,000 in damage to the home.
No injuries were reported.
Officials have not said how the fire was started or what led them to determine the act was intentional.
Anyone with further information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
