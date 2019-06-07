Cody Zeller opens lemonade stand to help raise funds to keep Kemba Walker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cody Zeller has spent six seasons playing alongside Kemba Walker for the Charlotte Hornets, but now that Walker could potentially leave in free agency, Zeller is taking matters into his own hands.
“In my neighborhood there’s always kids who have their lemonade stands set up, so I was like I should set up a lemonade stand for Kemba, joking with my brother, and I was like I’ve got nothing going on this afternoon so it took me about an hour, went to the store and picked up a few things,” Zeller said.
What Cody thought would be a fun gesture, turned into a social media splash. “I didn’t imagine it would take off like it did so it’s been fun," Zeller said.
Zeller’s goal is to raise enough to cover Kemba’s super max contract, which would be $221 million, but he may want to rethink his pricing. One cup of lemonade at 25 cents a cup would mean he needs to sell 884 million cups of lemonade.
"Well, we haven’t broken even yet, because of the poster board, the lemonade, the markers so I am hoping the free marketing here with the interviews I’ve done will pick up traffic,” Zeller explained.
Most importantly, Kemba has taken notice, "we texted back and forth about it, so I think he liked it,” Zeller said.
Of course, this is this is all fun and games and more than anything, a way for Zeller to show Kemba how much he means to the Hornets organization.
”I’m obviously close with Kemba, I’ve played with him six years, on the court we have a great chemistry playing so many minutes together, but off the court he’s so easy to be around," Zeller said. “It will be an interesting offseason and it all starts with Kemba. I like to bring light and a funny twist to a very serious situation around here of depending on whether Kemba comes back or not, depends on which way the organization goes. If Kemba doesn’t come back we’re probably in more of a rebuilding stage, if he does come back and we try and add a couple of pieces then we try and win right now.”
NBA free agency will kick off on June 30.
