Cody Zeller opens lemonade stand to help raise funds to keep Kemba Walker

”I’m obviously close with Kemba, I’ve played with him six years, on the court we have a great chemistry playing so many minutes together, but off the court he’s so easy to be around," Zeller said. “It will be an interesting offseason and it all starts with Kemba. I like to bring light and a funny twist to a very serious situation around here of depending on whether Kemba comes back or not, depends on which way the organization goes. If Kemba doesn’t come back we’re probably in more of a rebuilding stage, if he does come back and we try and add a couple of pieces then we try and win right now.”