Charlotte football fans sound off on Panthers headquarters relocation to South Carolina

Tepper hasn't moved the team, but he is making changes. The team owner and several lawmakers officially ushered in a new era for the Panthers Wednesday as South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the Panthers Bill. The legislation gives tax breaks to professional sports teams that move to South Carolina. Under the legislation, the Panthers could receive up to $115 million dollars in tax breaks over the next 15 years. The Panthers are planning to move their headquarters and practice facilities to South Carolina.