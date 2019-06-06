VIDEO: Woman steals tip jar from restaurant in Gastonia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a restaurant in Gastonia.
The CDA store off Union Road is a landmark in Gastonia that has been around for decades. Employees like Madison Carrigan serve up some of the Carolinas’ favorite snacks.
“Everything’s on a bun, hamburger bun. Livermush we’re famous for, bologna, bacon. We have our famous steak and gravy,” Carrigan said.
They cater to the brunch crowd, with several employees working hard at the same time.
“We work very hard every day. We know our customers just like the back of our hand,” Carrigan said.
On Tuesday morning, employees got a customer they’ll never forget.
A woman who had already ordered food, came back into the store to pick up some hashbrowns, and while the staff wasn’t looking she stole the tip jar.
“It baffled me. Like really? How could that happen? Right in front of me,” Carrigan said.
They say the woman went to the bathroom, took the money from the jar and put the actual container in the trash.
She then returned to the counter to grab her food and left.
“It makes me very angry and not only me but everybody else I work with. It’s not it wasn’t that much. It’s just the simple fact of you taking something that’s not yours,” Carrigan said.
The entire incident was caught on camera, the video is online and has been viewed thousands of times.
Carrigan says if the woman needed help, all she had to do was ask.
“I mean we help people all the time. Somebody will come up. ‘I’m hungry, I need something’. We’ll help them. That’s just the type of company that we are,” Carrigan said.
Employees say since that video spread online, their loyal customers have been tipping big. Some people leaving $5, $10, even as much as $50.
If you know who the woman in that video is please call the Gastonia police.
