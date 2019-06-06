VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows frantic attempts to save 5-year-old NC boy’s life after shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Newly-released surveillance footage shows the desperate attempts to save a 5-year-old boy who was struck by a bullet after a fight broke out in Robeson County.
Investigators said Alva Paisley Oxendine was hit by gunfire while sitting in the backseat of his mother’s vehicle Wednesday night. The victim’s brother was also in the car with him.
Surveillance footage from the Red Springs Police Department shows Oxendine’s mother pulling up to the building shortly after the shooting and running out of the car, clutching her injured son in her arms as the brother quickly follows behind.
The mother tries to open the police department’s door. When she discovers it’s locked, she then starts kicking it frantically.
Then, the video cuts away to show a crowd gathered around the injured boy on the sidewalk, as medical personnel are performing chest compressions.
Two crying women are seen hugging each other tightly. Another girl turns and walks away from the crowd, bringing her hands to her face as she’s overcome with emotion.
WARNING: Some may find the footage disturbing.
An ambulance then took Oxendine to Southeastern Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
On Thursday, Peterson Elementary School posted a photo of the boy to its Facebook page.
“We are all saddened by the loss of our precious kindergarten student Alva “AJ” Oxendine,” the post read.
The school had extra support staff on campus Thursday for students and school personnel.
According to investigators, two groups who had fought earlier in the day agreed to meet at a location on Highway 72 West location to fight again. It was at this second fight where authorities said shots were fired, including the fatal round that struck the 5-year-old.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, no charges had been filed in the case.
