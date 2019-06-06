Union County sergeant injured in high-speed crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges are pending against a driver accused of traveling at speeds of 120 mph before crashing into a Union County sergeant’s patrol car early Thursday morning.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy clocked a Chevrolet Camaro traveling 75 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. It happened around 3:30 a.m.
The deputy attempted to stop the Chevrolet, but says the vehicle failed to stop and fled westbound on US 74 toward Monroe, reaching speeds of 120 mph. As a responding officer was traveling down the ramp on US 74, the suspect vehicle exited the highway, went airborne and struck the sergeant’s patrol car, deputies say.
The sergeant suffered minor injuries in the crash. The two people in the suspect vehicle were taken to Atrium-Main, where they were treated and released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.