UNC Charlotte Police recognized for campus shooting crisis intervention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During the fourth annual Mecklenburg County Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Awareness and Recognition event, police departments and community agencies were honored for doing crisis intervention or working with people experiencing mental health issues.
One of the departments recognized on Thursday was UNC Charlotte Police.
It’s the first time since the active shooting on campus that UNCC Police have been publicly recognized off campus.
“Working together with their partners to ensure that the campus community is safe physically but also finding the resources to deal with the emotional trauma that they experienced and it was very important for them to be able to do that,” said Ebony Rao, the CIT Coordinator.
On April 30, CMPD and UNC Charlotte Police started getting nonstop 911 calls.
There was an active shooter in a campus classroom. Four students were injured and two were killed.
Campus police say they rushed to the building, followed the sounds of gunshots, and an officer arrested the gunman right there.
UNCC Police say their work started before the active shooting. The department had decided that all officers would have crisis intervention training.
“We meet crises and folks in crisis every day. We're a public campus,” said Chief Jeffrey Baker. “So sometimes we deal with the mentally ill that come to our campus and we also have student outreach. We have staff outreach. We have lots of people that we work with and try to help on a daily basis.”
Chief Baker says when the shooting started, the crisis was stopping the gunman. When the gunshots stopped, the focus was on securing the campus. Once the campus was clear, the intervention shifted to a focus on mental health.
“That's tough stuff and to make sure we reach out to our officers, as well as the community and that's going to be the part of recovery that's going to be ongoing for a long time" said Chief Baker.
On his department being recognized for their crisis intervention work, Chief Baker said “It’s spectacular to say the least and this program is so important to our community and to just listen to everything we heard today. It saves lives.”
The annual ceremony honors work the public rarely sees - crisis intervention – officers stepping in and calming situations that could have gotten worse.
“A lot people are alive based on this partnership and this work,” said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney.
More and more police departments are training their officers in crisis intervention.
“There is no magic pill. There is no magic pill,” Chief Putney told the crowd. “People are struggling in ways that you can’t even comprehend. But for your partnership we wouldn’t have an inkling what to do.”
Ebony Rao, with Mecklenburg County Crisis Intervention Team, says it’s important that officers know how to handle situations when residents are in crisis.
“It is so critical. The truth is that when individuals are experiencing a crisis or a family member or a loved one is experiencing a crisis, most of the time people don’t know want to do so their first line of defense is to dial 911” says Rao. “For our officers who are responding, for them to be equipped with an understanding of mental illness and related issues and also in de-escalation, to be able to divert individuals from going to the hospital or going to jail is critical.”
Rao added, “but even more so for officers to know that there are resources in the community, that there are partners that they can contact and reach out to - to provide assistance for individuals and to help them do more preventative work so that we can avoid those crises. It’s incredibly important.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.