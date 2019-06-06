Tropical air arrives in Carolinas, rain expected Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical air arrived in the Carolinas on Wednesday and for the most part it was only about the humidity with only some scattered pockets of rain around.
More showers are expected on Thursday with locally heavier downpours, but the main event is heading our way for Friday and the weekend.
This is due to a weak tropical disturbance that formed in the western Gulf of Mexico and rolled into the coastal sections of Texas the past two days.
Now, all that tropical moisture has to go somewhere and the steering currents aloft are likely to bring it directly into the Carolinas this weekend with some areas picking up five to 10 inches of rainfall.
The mountains stand the best chance to see the highest amounts. Flood watches will likely be issued for some areas as the weekend approaches.
The rainy pattern will likely linger into Monday as well before things start drying out toward midweek next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
