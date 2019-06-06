Storm chances low today, rain chances ramp up on Friday

Friday will bring highs near 80° with rain chances ramping up through the day. Rain chances peak over the weekend with several rounds of showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday, which have been declared First Alert Days. If you have outdoor activities on your calendar, you will need to have a back-up plan, as rain could interrupt your plans. With elevated rain chances and lots of clouds in the forecast, afternoon readings will be pared back to the upper 70s to near 80° Saturday and Sunday before rebounding a bit to the lower 80s on Monday.