Storm chances low today, rain chances ramp up on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The high humidity that rolled in Wednesday is still here today, but there doesn’t appear to be much of a trigger for anything more than just a few widely-separated thunderstorms today with perhaps a little better coverage along and north of I-40. Otherwise, afternoon readings will top out in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.
The trend of tropical humidity will eventually lend itself for a much-wetter pattern with much-needed showers and thunderstorms dominating the forecast starting Friday and lingering through the weekend and even into early next week. The trigger will be a slow-moving low pressure system cutting across the south, putting down heavy rain along the way.
Friday will bring highs near 80° with rain chances ramping up through the day. Rain chances peak over the weekend with several rounds of showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday, which have been declared First Alert Days. If you have outdoor activities on your calendar, you will need to have a back-up plan, as rain could interrupt your plans. With elevated rain chances and lots of clouds in the forecast, afternoon readings will be pared back to the upper 70s to near 80° Saturday and Sunday before rebounding a bit to the lower 80s on Monday.
Considering the lack of rain over the past month, there won’t be much of a risk for flooding at the start, but with numerous rounds of rain expected Friday through Monday, flooding will likely become more of an issue.
Hope you have a great day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
