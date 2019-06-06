Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man reported missing in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old man who was reported missing in Catawba County Wednesday.
Officials with the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons are asking citizens to be on the lookout for 78-year-old Karlheinz Mueller, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Mueller is described as a white man, standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 153 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.
Officials say Mueller was last seen wearing a purple and blue button down dress shirt, gray dress pants and black shoes.
He was reportedly last seen on 31st Street Lane NE in Hickory.
Officials gave a vehicle description of a silver 2016 Kia Forte with North Carolina license plate number FAB-3339.
Anyone with information about Karlheinz Mueller should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
