Sheriff’s Office: 5-year-old child dies after being shot in backseat of mother’s vehicle

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A five-year-old child has died after being shot Wednesday night, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said shots were fired during a fight between multiple people around 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Highway 72 West near Red Springs.
Investigators said Alva Paisley Oxendine was hit by a bullet while sitting in the back seat of his mother’s vehicle. Oxendine’s brother was also in the back seat of the vehicle.
Oxendine was rushed to the Red Springs Police Department, where the Red Springs Police Chief told WMBF News that people performed CPR on him until an ambulance arrived.
Oxendine was taken to Southeastern Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The two groups involved in the fight had fought earlier in day and agreed to meet at the Highway 72 West location to fight a second time, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Juvenile Division are investigating the death of Oxendine. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170
