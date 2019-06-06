Rowan EDC to pitch foreign firms at Select USA Summit

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Economic Development Corporation President Rod Crider will be joining members of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance (CRBA) next week at the 2019 SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, DC, according to the EDC.
The SelectUSA Investment Summit promotes the United States as the world’s premier investment destination and connects qualified foreign firms with U.S. economic development organizations (EDOs) to facilitate business investment and job creation.
The CRBA team has appointments set with 45 foreign companies to discuss the competitive business advantages of locating in the Charlotte region.The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest-profile event dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States.
Featuring senior government officials, C-Suite business executives, and other thought leaders, each Summit provides an unparalleled opportunity to bring together companies from all over the world, economic development organizations (EDOs) from every corner of the nation, and other parties working to facilitate business investment in the United States.
The 2018 SelectUSA Investment Summit saw more than 3,000 participants from a record 66 international markets and 51 U.S. states and territories.
