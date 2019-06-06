Rowan County honored as 2019 Healthiest Employer of Greater Charlotte

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County has been selected as a winner of the 2019 Healthiest Employers of Greater Charlotte Award. Rowan County will be recognized for outstanding health and wellness initiatives that met or exceeded overall national average scores as measured by the Charlotte Business Journal.
The award program showcases employers that are committed to creating a healthy workplace and making employee wellness a priority.
Over the last several years, Rowan County has implemented various employee wellness initiatives such as providing Fitbits to County employees, Biometric Screenings, Nurse Practitioner Clinic, Employee Assistant Program, Diabetes Management and various Wellness Challenges. These efforts are aimed at keeping health insurance cost for employees manageable.
County Manager Aaron Church stated, “These programs would not be possible without the support of the Board of Commissioners as well as the hard work and dedication of Aldrea Speight and Debbie Holshouser under the leadership of Human Resources Director Kelly Natoli.”
Rod Crider, Director of Economic Development commented, “This type of recognition doesn’t happen over night. The County Commissioners have been aggressively supportive of creative and out-of-the-box practices that have paid off. When leaders do good things, good things happen. Being recognized by the Charlotte Business Journal for cutting-edge practices goes far beyond that of managing health care costs by positioning us in a place to continue to attract new business.”
The Healthiest Employers of Greater Charlotte Award & Wellness Expo will be held on Friday, June 28, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont, North Carolina.
For more information, please contact Wellness Coordinator Aldrea Speight at 704-216-8100.
