Project Safe Neighborhood looks at violent crime trends in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A three-year study of incidents of violent crime in Rowan County was presented to law enforcement, local leaders, and the community on Wednesday.
Project SAFE Rowan is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a US Department of Justice initiative. It’s described as a comprehensive, data-driven prevention, intervention, and prosecution approach to reducing illegal gun and gang related violence.
The program is coordinated by the US Attorney’s Office in each jurisdiction. In Rowan County, the US Attorney took part as an ex officio member of Project SAFE Rowan.
The project also develops local partnerships within the community, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement, probation, prosecutors, service agencies, schools, non-profits, clergy, community groups, victims advocates, and local prevention and re-entry programs.
Using data collected over three years in Rowan County, the study identified the most violent locations, and the individuals and groups/gangs who drive the violence in those areas.
In Rowan County, 21 separate groups or gangs were identified. More than 300 individuals were identified as belonging to one of these groups or gangs.
On Wednesday, findings of the study were presented by Candace Edwards, the Project SAFE Rowan coordinator, John Weil and Stacy Sechrist, PhD, of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Jim Summey, Executive Director of High Point Community Against Violence, and Robert A.J. Lang, the Assistant United States Attorney and PSN Coordinator for the Middle District of North Carolina.
In Rowan County, the study looked at 85 violent incidents and made the following findings:
-35% involved drugs
-18% were domestic in nature
-14% were gang-related
-10% involved juveniles
-3% involved a mistaken identity or unintended victim
-43% involved acquaintances
-11% involved other family members
-11% involved strangers
-7% involved people who were married/dating
At the heart of Project SAFE Rowan is the notification outreach to violent offenders. Those offenders who have been identified as likely to commit violent crime, are notified by law enforcement and “put on notice” that their crimes will not be tolerated.
The message is reinforced with resources of the federal government that can mean longer prison terms.
The notifications involve law enforcement, service providers, and community members who represent “a united front to deliver one basic message, the violence must stop.”
The message from law enforcement is “the rules have changed. From now on, when you or anyone you run with shoot someone, law enforcement will focus all of our energy on not only that individual but their entire group. If you violate these violent prohibited offenses, you and your group will be dealt with swiftly and severely.”
Notifications also come from “community moral voices,” often involving local groups such as churches, schools, and community organizations, who say “the community needs and wants the violence to stop.”
Those voices also offer help to the offender, saying “you are valuable and important to us. Please accept the help that is being offered.”
The focus on offenders is about “deterrence, not enforcement.” Goals presented are about compliance, as opposed to arrests and sentences.
“Make the stove hot enough, obvious enough, that nobody wants to touch it,” presenters urged.
The strength of the program, leaders say, is the formation of partnerships dedicated to reducing violence in the community. During the presentation on Wednesday, speakers pointed out that it does appear to be working in Rowan County.
