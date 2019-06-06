Police: Men knocked woman out, attempted to sexually assault her during home invasion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help finding two men they say forced their way into a woman’s home, knocked her out and attempted to sexually assault her early Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Archdale Drive, which runs between Nations Ford Road and Old Pineville Road near I-77 in south Charlotte. According to police, the female victim answered her door and two masked men forced their way inside and demanded property.
One of the men struck the victim with an object, rendering her unconscious for a short period of time.
The victim was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to OK.
Detectives said they have not been able to get a specific description of the attackers, but are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
If you know anything about the attack or the men involved, you are urged to call 911, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or online at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
