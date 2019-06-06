‘Now I have to bury my son.' Family of teen fatally shot while sleeping in home speaks out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed while sleeping before school at a north Charlotte home Wednesday morning are desperately seeking answers.
The shooting happened around 5:43 a.m. at a home on Ohaus Court, which is just off of Sunset Road. Eight people were inside when shots were fired into the home. Jayvon Goolsby was struck in the side of the head as he slept in a bedroom above the garage, his family says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jayvon’s father, Willie Goolsby, says his son was good kid who didn’t deserve what happened to him.
“He was a good kid. All he wanted to do is have fun. Joke around and make people laugh," Willie Goolsby said. "Went to school every day. He didn’t bother nobody. Nobody bothered him.”
Jayvon’s family says he was a sophomore at Hopewell High School, just days away from summer vacation.
“Friday was his last day of school," his father said, "Now he’s gone. Now, I have to go bury my son.”
Officials do not believe the shooting was random and say the house was likely targeted. Officers are still working to find the shooter.
Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots, and believe the shooter may have parked on a nearby street and walked to the scene.
“And I hear these gunshots, hear about 8 or 9 of them… boom boom boom boom boom boom,” one neighbor described. “There’s a street above this hill – and we’re thinking they parked along that street and walked down the hill – you see where the shell casings are.”
Shortly after the shooting, police said it was “unusual” for such a violent crime to happen during the early morning hours and in that neighborhood.
“Somebody fired multiple shots into the house,” police said. “It’s really concerning to see this number of shots.”
The family says they’re heartbroken, and are calling on someone to come forward and answer a simple question: Why?
“He was innocent... too innocent," Jayvon’s aunt, Nyree Linyear, said. "Just come forward with something, anything – just something – give us a reason why. He did not deserve it at all.”
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.