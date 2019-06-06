New upgraded Community Shelter set to open in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On June 17, a new Community Shelter will open in Union County that will serve those struggling families and individuals.
“We are very specific that this is a Union County resource meant for Union County Citizens,” said Kathy Bragg, the CEO of the shelter.
The facility is a $4 million project will open debt free after contributions from the community.
The new two-building campus provides much more room, beds, and services, to meet the needs of those staying at the shelter.
The differences in the old shelter and this new building will be extreme.
“Our current facility was not even made to be a shelter, it was a mechanic shop,” said Bragg. “We are sleeping people on the dining room floors. We don’t have enough room for feeding.”
There are currently 28 beds in the old shelter but there will be around 100 beds provided in the new facility.
“We didn’t build this to attract more people to come, we built this because the need is already there. We are putting people in motel room and dining room floors to sleep,” said Bragg.
The kitchen will be brand new and the dining room will be able hold up to 160. Currently, the older facility can only sit about 45.
“Right now, we can only sit 45 at a time and people literally have to wait outside to get something to eat,” said Bragg.
Staff members, including directors, case managers, logistics, fundraising, and finance will all have office space inside the new two-building facility.
“This is a gift to the community,” said Bragg.
There is also a separate family wing to accomodate families of differing sizes. There are seven family bedrooms, along with family lounge, kitchenette and children's play area.
The ribbon cutting is June 17. To learn more about the facility, see below:
