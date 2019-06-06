New partnership in Kannapolis City Schools celebrates first graduates

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From Kannapolis City Schools: Fred L. Wilson Elementary School, Rowan Cabarrus Community College, and Kannapolis City Schools are celebrating the first graduates of a new partnership that is helping KCS parents to learn English. The program was started by Fred L. Wilson Elementary School as a way to help parents at the school learn English.
Fred L. Wilson is a Spanish Language Immersion school where students learn their lessons in both English and Spanish. Many families of Fred L. Wilson students speak Spanish as their native language, and the school’s English as Second Language Teacher, Chris Goodnight, wanted to give those families an opportunity to learn English. He reached out to Rowan Cabarrus Community College and formed a partnership that allowed an RCCC instructor to come to Fred L. Wilson two days a week to teach English to parents of Fred L. Wilson students. The parents were able to take the course at no cost.
On June 6th, the first participants received certificates showing they had graduated from the program. Their children, who are students at Fred L. Wilson, were able to be part of the graduation ceremony. The graduates will now advance to second level English as Second Language classes that will give them even more mastery of English.
Beginning in August, Fred L. Wilson and RCCC will expand the free English as Second Language (ESL) program to include families from beyond Fred L. Wilson Elementary School that want to take the ESL course. All classes are free, and the flyer with more information can be downloaded by using this link.
