New partnership in Kannapolis City Schools celebrates first graduates

Fred L. Wilson is a Spanish Language Immersion school where students learn their lessons in both English and Spanish. Many families of Fred L. Wilson students speak Spanish as their native language, and the school’s English as Second Language Teacher, Chris Goodnight, wanted to give those families an opportunity to learn English. He reached out to Rowan Cabarrus Community College and formed a partnership that allowed an RCCC instructor to come to Fred L. Wilson two days a week to teach English to parents of Fred L. Wilson students. The parents were able to take the course at no cost.