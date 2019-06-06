NC Gov. Roy Cooper proclaims June as LGBTQ Pride Month

(WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed June as LGBTQ Pride Month in North Carolina.
According to the proclamation, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is celebrated nationwide each year in the month of June.
The proclamation says June was chosen as the month to commemorate the riots that took place 50 years ago at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, New York, the morning of June 28, 1969, often viewed as the birth of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.
The proclamation says “the state of North Carolina stands with the LGBTQ community in the struggle to ensure equal treatment for all, and to defend and advocate for LGBTQ rights as human rights.”
The proclamation also says, “the state of North Carolina will continue to advocate for statewide protections for all LGBTQ individuals to make our state a place where all people - regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression - are treated with dignity and respect."
