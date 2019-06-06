Michael Jordan donates more than $1 million to Laney High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch confirmed Thursday NBA legend Michael Jordan has donated over a million dollars to Laney High School.
Half of the gift will go to athletics and the other half of the donation will go to other projects the school chooses.
Jordan graduated from Laney High School before heading on to UNC Chapel Hill in 1981.
Since he left the area, Jordan has made several visits back to Laney, once to film a Gatorade commercial in the school gymnasium. Following Hurricane Florence, the sports star donated $2 million to help the Carolinas recover, visited with people displaced by the storm and handed out meals on Thanksgiving in Wilmington.
