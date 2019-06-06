Man shot during SWAT raid captured days after walking out of hospital

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County man who was involved in an officer-involved shooting, has been caught days after he walked out of the hospital after medical treatment, officials say.
Johnny Allen Kaylor, 50, who was the suspect in a drug investigation, was shot by a SWAT officer on May 22 during a search warrant execution at his home.
Officials say Kaylor, who left the hospital on his own, was caught, picked up in Claremont on Friday and is now in Burke County custody.
The SWAT incident happened at a mobile home on Airport/Rhodhiss Road in Hickory. Officials say a search warrant issued stated that the suspect and others at the home had firearms and may have handguns on their person.
SWAT executed a no-knock search on the home and found Kaylor in bed in a bedroom, but officials say he refused to get out of the bed or show his hands to officers.
Kaylor repeatedly told the officers he was either going to kill them or make the officers kill him, deputies say.
“After numerous threats, the suspect quickly moved his hands beneath the covers and a SWAT officer fired his weapon,” the release states.
Officers immediately began rendering first aid until EMS, who were staged close by to the scene, could take over. Kaylor was then airlifted to a medical center.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they were waiting for Kaylor to be medically cleared to serve felony drug charges, but say Kaylor left the out-of-county hospital without a medical release.
Sam Dunn said he wasn’t surprised either that the suspect got into a confrontation with the law.
“He thinks he’s Wyatt Earpp and carriers a gun all the time,” Dunn said.
When deputies searched the home after the shooting they found a weapon near the bed where Kaylor was shot as well as $27,000 worth of drugs, including half a pound of methamphetamine.
Neighbor Pearl Sines says she and others suspected drugs were being sold at the home but “We were too afraid to say anything.”
The SWAT officer who fired the weapon was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of a SBI investigation, which is standard procedure.
Late in the afternoon, SBI agents left the scene and Burke Sheriff’s Deputies executed the narcotics search warrant they were trying to serve in the morning. They say a Ruger semi-automatic handgun, 273 grams of methamphetamine, an assortment of prescription medications, and a small amount of marijuana were seized.
Kaylor was not charged initially because his injuries were serious. It is not uncommon for suspects who need medical help to be charged after they are treated, not before.
Once they are arrested, that law enforcement agency is then responsible for all subsequent medical bills.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant was not sure what that tally was in this case but felt confident that Kaylor would not be able to leave the hospital before they were alerted.
The hospital did not discharge him, says Whisenant, Kaylor left on his own.
He believes the suspect had some help in getting away from the hospital and may have been hiding him. Anyone who does something along those lines is in trouble too, he says. “People who are helping him are in danger of being charged criminally.”
After being captured, Kaylor was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and then transferred to Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem due to his medical condition. A deputy remained with Kaylor “24/7″ before he was taken to appear before a judge Monday.
Kaylor was given a $40,000 secured bond, which he made early Tuesday morning. He was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking methamphetamine,possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other things.
Meanwhile, in the neighborhood where Kaylor was wounded, neighbors said they were nervous.
One woman, who did not want to be identified said “It is scary because you don’t know what to expect from him.”
Another neighbor had a message for Kaylor: ”Johnny, it’s time to face the music,” and added, “You done the crime now you need to do the time.”
Kaylor is facing six drug-related charges, including four felonies, and is being held under a bond of $40,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.
