Man shot by SWAT officer walks out of hospital, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County man facing charges following an officer-involved shooting left the hospital after medical treatment Monday and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.
Johnny Allen Kaylor, 50, who was the suspect in a drug investigation, was shot by a SWAT officer on May 22 during a search warrant execution at his home.
The incident happened at a mobile home on Airport/Rhodhiss Road in Hickory. Officials say a search warrant issued stated that the suspect and others at the home had firearms and may have handguns on their person.
SWAT executed a no-knock search on the home and found Kaylor in bed in a bedroom, but officials say he refused to get out of the bed or show his hands to officers.
Kaylor repeatedly told the officers he was either going to kill them or make the officers kill him, deputies say.
“After numerous threats, the suspect quickly moved his hands beneath the covers and a SWAT officer fired his weapon,” the release states.
Officers immediately began rendering first aid until EMS, who were staged close by to the scene, could take over. Kaylor was then airlifted to a medical center.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they were waiting for Kaylor to be medically cleared to serve felony drug charges, but say Kaylor left the out-of-county hospital without a medical release.
Sam Dunn said he wasn’t surprised either that the suspect got into a confrontation with the law.
“He thinks he’s Wyatt Earpp and carriers a gun all the time,” Dunn said.
When deputies searched the home after the shooting they found a weapon near the bed where Kaylor was shot as well as $27,000 worth of drugs, including half a pound of methamphetamine.
Neighbor Pearl Sines says she and others suspected drugs were being sold at the home but “We were too afraid to say anything.”
The SWAT officer who fired the weapon was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of a SBI investigation, which is standard procedure.
Late in the afternoon, SBI agents left the scene and Burke Sheriff’s Deputies executed the narcotics search warrant they were trying to serve in the morning. They say a Ruger semi-automatic handgun, 273 grams of methamphetamine, an assortment of prescription medications, and a small amount of marijuana were seized.
Anyone with information on Kaylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.
