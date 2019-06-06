Man rushed to hospital after shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in east Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the incident on Regal Estate Lane.
Officials say a man was in the parking lot and walked up through the apartment complex with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police say the man asked a neighbor for help and they called 911.
Officials say the man was shot at least twice and has life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on exactly where the shooting happened.
Police are canvassing the area looking for witnesses now.
No one is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
