Man rushed to hospital after shooting in east Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | June 5, 2019 at 10:30 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 10:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in east Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the incident on Regal Estate Lane.

Officials say a man was in the parking lot and walked up through the apartment complex with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the man asked a neighbor for help and they called 911.

Officials say the man was shot at least twice and has life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on exactly where the shooting happened.

Police are canvassing the area looking for witnesses now.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

