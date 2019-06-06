How to keep your children busy on a budget this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - School is almost out for summer and if you’re a parent, you’re likely trying to figure out summer plans for your children.
Whether you’re a working parent needing a place for your kids to go, or you want to join in the fun with them, there are several ways to make it happen locally.
The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Clubs offer day camps across Mecklenburg and Union Counties.
Kids will stay busy with sports and field trips to parks and museums.
It costs five dollars for a year-round membership, or 55 dollars per week this summer.
They also offer need-based scholarships for families who cannot afford these options.
“It’s also important that moms and dads have the opportunity to have a place where they can be confident that their kids are safe and they have wholesome good activities well supervised by caring professional adults,” Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Marty Clary said.
Mecklenburg County’s Parks and Recreation department also runs camps for kids age five through teens.
They start at 55 dollars per week and even have some free half-day camps.
Plus, if you’re looking to make a splash with your kids, there are eight spray grounds and two outdoor pools throughout the county.
“All of the spray grounds are completely free, and our outdoor pools have a one dollar charge per person," Community Recreation Superintendent Jay Tryon said.
If you want to expose your kids to the arts this summer, you can do it free of cost at ImaginOn in Uptown Charlotte.
“Terrific Tuesdays” through the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library allow families with children three and older to see a Children’s Theatre of Charlotte performance for free!
All you have to do is reserve your tickets online beforehand.
“We want all of our programs, our shows, our services at the library to be free and accessible to everyone,” Spangler Library Manager Jenna Marotta said. “So we’re glad to be able to make these shows available to the public.”
These are just a few fun, affordable ways to make sure your children stay busy and supervised this summer.
