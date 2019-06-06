Homers power Knights past Stripers 6-5

With two outs and nobody on base, Skole crushed Minter’s offering for a long solo home run, his second of the night, to give the Knights a 4-3 lead. Zack Collins followed with a single to keep the inning alive. Seby Zavala then provided the decisive blow with a 423-foot blast to center, a two-run shot for his seventh home run of the season, giving the Knights a 6-3 lead.