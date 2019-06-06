Former school employees charged in ‘misuse of funds’ investigation in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - School officials say two former employees have been charged in connection to an investigation into misuse of funds at a Chesterfield County high school.
Officials are actively investigating allegations that funds at McBee High School have been unaccounted for.
Chesterfield County Schools officials say the two people involved in this case are no longer with Chesterfield County School District.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Martha Castor and Pamela Amerson have been charged in connection to the investigation.
Castor was charged with breach of trust > $2,000 and Amerson was charged with accessory after the fact and misprision of a felon.
Officials say the case is still under investigation.
