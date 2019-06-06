First Alert Days on the horizon as tropical pattern settles in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widely scattered storms are firing up this afternoon, mainly in the mountains & foothills where they'll last through the evening.
The tropical air mass is set firmly in place and won't be budging over the next couple of days.
Waves of rain and embedded storms begin to arrive throughout the second half of the day Friday, lasting for the most part throughout all of Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Over those three days you'll have to anticipate a near wash-out with an increasing threat of flooding as the event unfolds.
Right now there are conflicting signs as to whether or not things start to improve by Tuesday, however we are leaning towards a drier solution at the moment with the system pulling out by midweek.
- Lyndsay Tapases
