Deputies: Gang members toting ski mask and loaded gun flee in multi-county chase, second suspect still being sought

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have arrested one man and searching for another after they fled during a traffic stop.
A deputy pulled over a car on Highway 52 in Gold Hill just before midnight for a minor traffic violation. A release stated that the driver did not hand over a driver’s license and the deputy smelled marijuana from inside of the car. The passenger in the car stated that he did not have identification either.
Officials say the deputy saw a magazine for an assault rifle while looking inside of the car.
As the deputy was waiting for back-up to arrive, the car sped off causing a pursuit to begin. The pursuit exceeded 100 mph and entered into Stanly County and continued into Albermarle where the car crashed on Church Street.
Both individuals jumped from the car and ran into the woods. Officials were not able to locate either of the suspects.
Officials say a search of the car revealed a stolen AR-15 from Winston-Salem, loaded handgun, ski mask, gloves and marijuana. The release stated that it “became apparent that the deputy interrupted the suspects during some type of criminal activity that they were traveling either to, or from.”
Through a search of electronic devices in the car and the deputy’s body cam video, detectives were able to identify the driver as 23-year-old Juvonta Lafond. Officials also identified the passenger in the car as 23-year-old Albert Britford.
The release stated both suspects are validated Blood gang members.
On Wednesday, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received information that Britford was possibly located at a home on Meadow Lane in Spencer. A surveillance of the home was conducted and Britford was later seen walking out the house.
Officials surrounded the house as Britford ran back inside the home along with another person. The release stated detectives made repeated commands for them to come out the house.
Britford, along with the second person, came out the door. He was arrested on outstanding warrants in Forsyth County. As he was searched, officials say they found a key to a car parked outside the house with a handgun inside.
Officials searched the home and found a loaded 9mm handgun which was seized along with drug paraphernalia.
Britford is being held without bond on Forsyth County charges and faces additional charges out of Rowan County.
Felony warrants have been obtained for Lafond for possession of a stolen vehicle, speed to elude arrest and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Lafond is believed to be in the Winston-Salem area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.
