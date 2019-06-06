Crime Stoppers: Police still searching for man who robbed Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last year.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of September 25, 2018 at the Adams Mart off Statesville Road. The location is very close to the interchange at Interstates 85 and 77.
Surveillance video shows a man at the front counter of the store who appears to be behaving like a normal customer. At a moment’s notice the man snaps and whips out a handgun.
“This is a very dangerous case here. The way that this gentleman was pointing this gun, waving it around and jumping around, it almost appears that this particular suspect didn’t have control of that weapon and almost anything could have happened during this particular robbery,” explained Detective Brandon Miller with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Miller said the suspect only got $49 from the register before taking off into the night. Even though it has been months since this crime was committed, police are hopeful that they will find the person responsible.
“It does get a bit discouraging but we are still very hopeful and we’re actively working this case,” said Miller.
The detective said it’s possible the suspect doesn’t live in Charlotte, but police think someone may still be able to identify him from the surveillance video.
“We’re hoping maybe this guy left and has come back into the Charlotte area and somebody can recognize him and give us a call,” said Miller.
He said the suspect is between 5’8” and 5’10” and appears to have a stocky build. If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Tipsters can stay anonymous and they can get a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.