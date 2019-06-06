CMS board holds meeting to discuss Superintendent performance issues, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon specifically to evaluate Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox and “issues with his performance," sources say.
Since it was a closed session meeting, the board members were the only ones allowed inside during the discussion. Sources say the meeting evaluated Wilcox’s performance over the past 23 months and also brought to light issues in his performance.
Wilcox became the CMS superintendent on July 1, 2017 after leading a small school district in Washington, Maryland for six years. He previously served as superintendent in Pinellas County, Florida and East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Wilcox got a unanimous vote of confidence from the CMS school board in January, when the board approved an $18,600 annual pay hike and a two-year contract extension for Wilcox, the Charlotte Observer reports.
Wilcox’s initial four-year contract gave him $280,000 a year. He was also eligible for state raises and a bonus. The state awarded 3-percent raises this year, boosting Wilcox’s pay to $288,400 per year before his recent raise, the Observer reports.
Wilcox’s current contract calls for him to be paid his base salary and receive paid medical benefits for 24 months following termination at the board’s convenience, the Observer reports.
Following a deadly shooting at Butler High School in October 2018, Wilcox implemented new security measures, including random wand screenings and bag checks, social media monitoring, camera expansion, and electronic keyless entry systems.
Wilcox reported that bullying may have been a factor in the shooting, but stopped mentioning bullying after the victim’s family objected and the police investigation did not lend any focus to bullying.
Wilcox advocated staffing additional guidance counselors for students.
"We have to invest in these relationships," Wilcox said, referring to the social and emotional health of our children.
More “active shooter” drills were also implemented within CMS, following hundreds of calls Wilcox received from worried parents following the Feb. 14 mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Last month, in May, the CMS board and Mecklenburg County commissioners met to discuss the proposed CMS budget and look at how much the district would receive from the county for the 2019-20 school year.
CMS asked for $529.8 million from the county. Fifty percent of the proposed money would go toward paying school staff salaries.
Wilcox said funding positions for our schools is vital for kids to get the support they need, along with further funding for cultural proficiency.
“So many challenges that our kids are having with solving problems,” Wilcox said. "They’re bringing guns to these solutions because they don’t know how to understand people who have different perspectives from them and they don’t know how to solve problems.”
County commissioners voted 8-1 Tuesday, approving the budget that increases pay for teachers and provides more money for parks. Commissioners praised the budget for adding an additional $50 million for CMS, $21 million for Meck Pre-K and $16 million for Parks and Rec.
