Charlotte police asking for information after person injured, multiple homes and cars damaged in shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are requesting the public’s help with information after one person was injured and multiple homes and cars were damaged in a shooting Tuesday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on East 8th Street around 11:23 a.m. Tuesday.
When police arrived, they located a victim with an apparent, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital.
As officers continued the investigation, they determined that five apartments and three vehicles were damaged as a result of the shooting.
Three of the five apartments were occupied at the time of the shooting.
Detectives are working to investigate this case.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this case to report it either directly to us by calling 911 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The Crime Stoppers website can be visited at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
