Charlotte Checkers beat Chicago to regain control in the Calder Cup Finals

CHICAGO, I.L. (WBTV) - With a 4-1 win over the Chicago Wolves, the Charlotte Checkers now lead the Calder Cup Finals 2 games to 1.
It didn’t take long for Charlotte to grab the lead as Julien Gauthier lit the lamp only 1:51 into the game. Gauthier missed games 1 & 2 but more than made up with this tone setting goal.
The Checkers would have a 1-0 lead after the first period thanks to some great goaltending from Alex Nedeljkovic. Chicago would outshoot Charlotte 15-6 in the first but the Charlotte net minder would not give up a single goal.
In the 2nd period, Charlotte would score 2 more goals and it would be their special teams that would add to the lead. 2:16 into the period, Jake Bean would score a power play goal. At the 11:46 point in the period, Patrick Brown would steal the puck in the Chicago zone and went top shelf for the short handed goal. The game was pretty much over at this point as all the momentum was with Charlotte.
In the 3rd period, Chicago would finally get on the board thanks to Brooks Macek who scored with a little more than 5 minutes left in the contest.
A few minutes later, Martin Necas would add an empty net goal for Charlotte to score the final goal of the game.
Nedeljkovic would stop 38 of the 39 shots he faced for Charlotte.
Game 4 is tomorrow in Chicago at 8 P.M.
