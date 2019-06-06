'Be Like Kadeem’: B’ham man inspires community by cleaning up neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Titusville is a little nicer thanks to Kadeem Lomax.
The 28-year-old resident was recently mentioned in a social media post by Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin for picking up trash in Titusville. Woodfin says in the tweet, “This is what neighborhood pride looks like. Be like Kadeem,” and uses the hashtag #MyHero.
Despite the recent attention, Lomax has actually been cleaning up his neighborhood since his mother passed away in 2009.
“I wanted to take an initiative to come back to our community and clean up our community and just be the one to take an initiative to revitalize and restore our broken and abandon communities,” Lomax said on Good Day Alabama.
Lomax said the motivation to clean up the neighborhood came from his uncle, who was the pastor of a small church in Titusville.
"He gave me the heart for God and instilled in me to give back to the community and build up people,” he said.
In the future, Lomax says he would like for everyone to lend a hand in cleaning up the neighborhood.
“Just get in our community and try to revitalize our community,” he said. "It is broken, and people are broken, so if we can just get in the community and build up our community and build up our people then the world will be a better place.”
