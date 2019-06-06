Autopsy reveals details in 2018 Rowan County home invasion killing

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - More details are being released into how a 67-year-old woman was killed during a 2018 home break-in in Kannapolis.
Wanda Gail Kennedy was fatally attacked in a home on Smith Road on a Wednesday morning in August 2018. The woman’s grandson was also attacked.
Brandon Paul Hodges, 37, was arrested in the case and charged with first-degree murder.
An autopsy report released Thursday shows Kennedy was assaulted with a heavy blunt object with one or more sharp objects. She was found with a laptop on her head.
The autopsy report states Kennedy suffered multiple traumatic injuries to her head, face, neck, chest, arms, and left leg.
"She never met a stranger, she was very sweet…we had grandkids the same time, she loved her grandkids to death, they're going to miss her," said Kennedy's cousin and neighbor Deborah Moore. "I know she has told me recently that she was ready to go to Heaven, she missed her husband, when it was her time she was ready to go, but we didn't want it to be like this."
Hodges was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. These charges are in addition to a first degree murder charge that was previously filed.
Kennedy’s grandson was treated and released for his injuries following the attack.
