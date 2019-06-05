Vandal paints face of confederate statue in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Morganton are trying to find out who defaced a confederate statue on the old courthouse square.
Officials say someone jumped the fence, climbed the statue and painted the face of the confederate soldier statue there.
The group that maintains the monument told police no threats had been made, but it’s visible where someone used silver white paint on the face.
No other part of the monument was painted.
So far, police have no suspects..
