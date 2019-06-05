Sex offenders being sought in Cabarrus County on new charges

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and NC Probation are currently looking for a registered sex offender due to a sex offender registry violation.
Kevin Bernard Martin, last known to be in the Kannapolis area, is wanted for failure to report an address change and felony probation violation. Martin is described as 6’1” tall, 280 lbs with short black hair, brown eyes, and facial hair.
Martin is believed to still be in the area of upper Kannapolis. He was last known to drive a black Ford Explorer with NC tag# FHF5707.
Ralph Geuidel Reid, 62, is last known to be in the Kannapolis area, and is wanted for failure to report an address change.
Ralph Geuidel Reid, 62, is last known to be in the Kannapolis area, and is wanted for failure to report an address change.
Reid is 5’8” tall, 160 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and a thin mustache. Mr. Reid is believed to still be in the area of Little Texas Rd. area of Kannapolis.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of thes two men is asked to contact Cabarrus Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.
