Police: Several bear sightings reported in York, SC

On June 5, 2019, there were several sightings of a black bear in the City of York (Kings Mountain St/Congress Street area). Your YPD has been in communication with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources about the same. It is likely (not confirmed) a young bear has been turned loose by the mother bear to live on its own. We ask that you please do not feed, harass, or go looking for bears. There is a $10,000 fine for shooting and killing a bear out of season and it is illegal to shoot a firearm in the City limits. Black bears are rarely aggressive towards humans, including small children, and pets. Black bears are drawn into the City because they are searching for food. The easiest way to deter bears from your home or business is to remove food sources such as: • Garbage cans and dumpsters: put them inside your garage or install a locking mechanism • Bird feeders: remove them from your yard for at least 2 weeks and dispose of any remnants that may be on the ground • Pet food: do not leave any pet food outdoors After a bear cannot readily find food, it will move on within days. If you come across a bear, loud noises such as banging pots and pans or sounding an air horn will scare the bear away. Just the mere sighting of a bear in and of itself does not constitute an emergency that should be reported to 9-1-1. If a bear is attempting to gain entry into any structure or vehicle that should be reported directly to local authorities. To report a bear sighting to SCDNR, you should do so online at http://www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/bear/sightingform.html or by calling their 24hr dispatch center at 1-800-922-5431. You can read more about Black Bears from the SCDNR website here: http://www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/species/bear.html ~ Video Credit: Bill Greeley ~