Police: Several bear sightings reported in York, SC

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - Police in the City of York, SC, are giving citizens advice after a young black bear was spotted by several people, and caught on camera in one person’s yard.
The bear, police said, was spotted in the area of Kings Mountain Street and Congress Street, near Moore Park. The department posted one video of the bear, shot by Bill Greeley, on their Facebook page.
Police said the bear was likely a juvenile turned loose by its mother to live on its own. Officers said they were in communication with the SC Department of Natural Resources about the sightings.
Officials are asking residents not to feed, harass or look for the bear. They reminded citizens that shooting a bear out of season came with a $10,000 fine, and that it is illegal to shoot a firearm in city limits.
The department also offered advice about how to get the bear to move along and what to do if you encounter one:
"Black bears are rarely aggressive towards humans, including small children, and pets. Black bears are drawn into the City because they are searching for food. The easiest way to deter bears from your home or business is to remove food sources such as:
- Garbage cans and dumpsters: put them inside your garage or install a locking mechanism
- Bird feeders: remove them from your yard for at least 2 weeks and dispose of any remnants that may be on the ground
- Pet food: do not leave any pet food outdoors
"After a bear cannot readily find food, it will move on within days.
"If you come across a bear, loud noises such as banging pots and pans or sounding an air horn will scare the bear away. Just the mere sighting of a bear in and of itself does not constitute an emergency that should be reported to 9-1-1. If a bear is attempting to gain entry into any structure or vehicle that should be reported directly to local authorities. To report a bear sighting to SCDNR, you should do so online at http://www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/bear/sightingform.html or by calling their 24hr dispatch center at 1-800-922-5431.
“You can read more about Black Bears from the SCDNR website here: http://www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/species/bear.html.”
