One of two suspects in 2017 double murder in downtown Salisbury pleads guilty

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the two men charged in connection with a 2017 double murder case that happened in the 100 block of West Fisher Street has pleaded guilty.
Jalen Lamont Cook was charged with two counts of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Cook killed Daquan Robinson, 23, and Anthony Eugene Gill, 22, both of Salisbury. Cook is facing 72 to 99 months in prison.
Zakelo Staton–Maurice Duren was charged with inciting a felonious riot.
Cook pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning in Rowan County Superior Court.
Robertson and Gill were both killed by gunfire just after 2 a.m. on July 29, 2017, in the 100 block of W. Fisher Street. At least two other people were injured.
