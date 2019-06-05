NC lawmakers fail to override governor’s ‘born alive’ abortion bill veto

North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday did not get the three-fifths majority needed to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation that says doctors and nurses can be charged with a crime if they fail to care for an infant delivered during an unsuccessful abortion. (Source: (Steve Sbraccia/CBS North Carolina))
June 5, 2019 at 4:41 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 4:50 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday did not get the three-fifths majority needed to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation that says doctors and nurses can be charged with a crime if they fail to care for an infant delivered during an unsuccessful abortion.

The vote was 67-53 in favor of overriding the veto. The North Carolina Senate agreed to the override weeks ago, but House leaders kept delaying votes through May.

Cooper’s veto message said the measure was unnecessary, and laws already protect newborns.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for “born-alive” bills. The Wisconsin Senate also scheduled a vote on a similar measure Wednesday.

