Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Features 2019 NCAA Champ Ty Jerome

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With only two weeks left before the NBA draft, the Charlotte Hornets hosted their eleventh pre-draft workout of the off-season.
The cast of NBA hopefuls in attendance Wednesday included:
· Ty Jerome, Guard, Virginia
· Christ Koumadje, Center, Florida State
· Jalen Lecque, Guard, Brewster Academy (NH)
· Greg Malinowski, Forward/Guard, Georgetown
· Joshua Obiesie, Guard, s.Oliver Würzburg (Germany)
· Trayvon Reed, Center, Texas Southern
Jerome, with momentum continuing from an NCAA Championship with Virginia, credits his readiness for pre-draft workouts to his experience at UVA.
“From Coach Bennett and all of the coaches there [I learned] how to defend, how to communicate, and how to compete really, and if you can stay humble, and really communicate and compete, you’ll always be fine,” Jerome said.
Christ Koumadje received advice prior to today’s workout, from his former teammate Hornets Guard, Dwayne Bacon. The two played at FSU together 2015-2017. Koumadje recalled their conversation with us today, “He just told me to come in with an open mindset and just do what I do best.”
Also, participating in today’s workout was Jalen Lecque. NC State signee turned NBA hopeful, the eighteen-year-old has high hopes for this year’s draft. When asked about his decision to jump to the draft after high school, he replied, “Being eighteen, and one of the youngest in the draft, it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of. NC State was a great place for me to go, but I felt like I got good feedback from a lot of teams and I felt like it was a good jump.”
