Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Features 2019 NCAA Champ Ty Jerome

Also, participating in today’s workout was Jalen Lecque. NC State signee turned NBA hopeful, the eighteen-year-old has high hopes for this year’s draft. When asked about his decision to jump to the draft after high school, he replied, “Being eighteen, and one of the youngest in the draft, it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of. NC State was a great place for me to go, but I felt like I got good feedback from a lot of teams and I felt like it was a good jump.”