Honeywell will move into new tower in rapidly changing part of uptown Charlotte

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company whose products range from airplane cockpit systems to oil refineries to security systems for hospitals. In November, the firm said it would move its headquarters from New Jersey to Charlotte, lured by more than $87 million in incentives from the state, county and city. In exchange, Honeywell promised to relocate and bring 750 jobs to Mecklenburg County between 2020 and 2024.