One person killed after shots fired into north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been confirmed dead after a shooting in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened on Ohaus Court off of Sunset Road around 6 a.m. Police say someone fired shots into a home with eight people inside at the time.
The victim, described as a male, was found with a gunshot wound at the scene and was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Officials say they do not believe the shooting was random and that the house was targeted. They are still working to find the shooter.
Shortly after the shooting, police said it was “unusual” for such a violent crime during the early morning hours and in the neighborhood.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
