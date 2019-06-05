Former children services trustee sentenced to prison for lying during case involving 3 Ohio pastors convicted of sex trafficking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - The ex-wife of one of three Ohio pastors convicted for sex trafficking minors was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for lying during the investigation.
Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, 44, will serve 21 months in federal prison for one count of making a false statement.
Lloyd-Jenkins was charged as part of a 13-count federal indictment with pastors Kenneth Butler, Cordell Jenkins, and Anthony Haynes. The three Ohio pastors were all charged with conspiracy to sex traffic children.
Her ex-husband, Jenkins, was sentenced to life in prison in May for having sex with a 14-year-old girl at his home and church office. He recorded the explicit acts with his cellphone, according to prosecutors.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lloyd-Jenkins, who was the Lucas County Administrator and served on the board of Lucas County Children Services at the time, obstructed the investigation by notifying one of the defendants about the sex trafficking investigation.
She then made false statements to law enforcement in April 2017 about her knowledge of a minor’s sexual exploitation.
"We are pleased with the sentence Ms. Lloyd-Jenkins has received for the untruths she told to law enforcement and for the efforts she engaged in to cover up abuses of an underaged female being trafficked for sex,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith.
Butler was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison. Haynes is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.