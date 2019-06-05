First Alert Evening: Strong thunderstorms likely to develop with hail, damaging winds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you head out the door this morning, you’ll quickly notice that the humidity level has jumped as southerly breezes have kicked in. As a result, today will feature times of clouds and sun with a warm and very humid afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. As a front slips our way from Virginia, a few strong thunderstorms are likely to develop. Any stor
While a break from higher humidity is unlikely Thursday, there does not appear to be a real trigger for anything more than a stray thunderstorm. Highs Thursday will make a run into the upper 80s.
The trend of tropical humidity will eventually lend itself for a much-wetter pattern with much-needed showers and thunderstorms dominating the forecast starting Friday and lingering through the weekend and even into early next week.
Friday will bring highs in the middle 80s with rain chances ramping up by late day. Rain chances peak over the weekend with at least an 80% chance both Saturday and Sunday, which have been declared First Alert Days.
If you have outdoor activities on your calendar, you will need to have a back-up plan, as rain could interrupt your plans. With elevated rain chances and lots of clouds in the forecast, afternoon readings will be pared back to the lower 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
