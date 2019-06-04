Documents: Suspect’s ‘strange’ phone call led to discovery of murdered woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man charged with killing his girlfriend told police the victim pulled a gun on him, according to court filings in the case.
Jermaine Pompey, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 30-year-old Quinchelle Carr.
Family members found Carr’s body around 9:30 a.m. on May 18 in her apartment at 608 N. 30th St. Her family went to check on her after receiving a strange phone call from Pompey, court documents state.
According to an affidavit in support of a search warrant to obtain DNA from Pompey, Carr died from gunshot wounds.
“Evidence gathered from the scene and from witness statements show that Jermaine Pompey is the sole person responsible for the death (of) Quinchelle Carr,” the document states.
Though not explicitly stated as the evidence linking Pompey to Carr’s death, court documents list several statements made by Pompey and other facts learned during the Wilmington Police Department’s investigation:
- Two days prior to the killing, Pompey told Carr if he saw her speaking to another man, he would “put her in a wheelchair.”
- Carr’s vehicle, which was missing when family members arrived at her apartment that morning, was later found outside of Pompey’s home in Wilmington. Phone calls from Carr’s sister to Pompey went unreturned.
- On the day of the murder, Pompey called family members asking if they had checked on their loved ones because there had been a shooting. The documents also mention Pompey asking one family member for money to leave town because he and Carr had gotten into a fight, during which she pulled a gun on him, and telling another “he would probably not see him again because he was going to die.”
Law enforcement officers found Pompey the night of the killing in Bladen County. He had removed his cellphone’s battery prior to his arrest, though documents state he had communicated with Carr’s family members through Facebook Messenger on his cellphone prior to being taken into custody.
“Jermaine Pompey was interviewed at WPD and confirmed that he and the victim (Quinchelle Danielle Carr) had been in an altercation and that there was a handgun involved,” court documents state.
Pompey remains in the New Hanover County Detention Center without bail.
