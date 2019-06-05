CMS board votes to make Rea Farms Relief school a K-8 partial magnet school, despite alternative full magnet proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At Tuesday night’s Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board meeting, decisions were made which could change where your child goes to school.
Two months ago, the board started talking about a new school that would be built called the Rea Farms relief school. As the board states, the school’s original purpose was to help overcrowded South Charlotte schools.
There’s been a lot of push back and split opinions on this school these past few months but the board decided Tuesday night that the Rea Farms school will be a K-8 partial magnet, with 70 percent of students assigned and 30 percent getting to choose to go to that school. This was the superintendent’s recommendation.
That means if your child goes to Mckee Road, Polo Ridge, Hawk Ridge, Endhaven - elementary, Jay M Robinson or Community House Middle, this decision could impact them.
This wasn’t the only option on the table tonight.
Board member Sean Strain who represents the district, district 6, that this school would serve brought up an alternative proposal.
Strain’s alternative was a K-8 full magnet, with 100 percent choice and for the first two years eligibility would have been limited to Jay M Robinson Middle and Community House Middle School. But that motion didn’t pass.
